Tag: iOS
All the articles with the tag "iOS".
Swizzling in SwiftPublished:• 10 min read
A deep dive into safe method swizzling techniques in Swift, covering common pitfalls and the correct way to implement dynamic super calls.
WWDC for First-Timers, 2019 EditionPublished:• 22 min read
Practical tips and advice for making the most of your WWDC experience, from packing essentials to navigating labs and networking events.
Challenges of Adopting Drag and DropPublished:• 10 min read
Discusses the challenges and limitations faced when implementing drag and drop functionality for PDF editing on iOS 11.
Marzipan: Porting iOS Apps to the MacPublished:• 13 min read
Explores Apple's Marzipan technology for running UIKit apps on macOS and how to experiment with it before official third-party support.
Binary Frameworks in SwiftPublished:• 8 min read
Explores Swift's ABI stability and the challenges of shipping binary frameworks before Swift 5.
Even Swiftier Objective-CPublished:• 10 min read
Explores new Objective-C features and improvements introduced at WWDC 2017 that make the language more Swift-like.
The Case for Deprecating UITableViewPublished:• 13 min read
Argues why UITableView should be deprecated in favor of UICollectionView for better flexibility and modern iOS development.
Running tests with Clang Address SanitizerPublished:• 10 min read
Guide to using Clang Address Sanitizer for finding memory bugs, race conditions, and other runtime issues in iOS and Android development.
UI testing on iOS, without busy waitingPublished:• 5 min read
Comprehensive guide to effective UI testing on iOS using KIF framework without busy waiting and performance optimization techniques.
Writing Good Bug ReportsPublished:• 13 min read
Essential guide to writing effective bug reports that help developers understand, reproduce, and fix issues quickly and efficiently.