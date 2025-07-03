Tag: Cursor
Making AppleScript Work in macOS CLI Tools: The Undocumented PartsPublished:• 6 min read
How to make AppleScript work in macOS CLI tools without permission dialogs blaming Terminal. A deep dive into Info.plist embedding, TCC, and undocumented APIs born from building Terminator MCP.
Vibe Meter: Monitor Your AI CostsPublished:• 7 min read
How I built Vibe Meter, a macOS menu bar app to track AI spending in real-time - from workshop demo to shipped product in three days.
Stop Over-thinking AI SubscriptionsPublished:• 6 min read
After spending heavily on AI tools for two months, here's why the math actually works out—and which subscriptions are worth every penny.
The Future of Vibe Coding: Building with AI, Live and UnfilteredPublished:• 22 min read
I demonstrate 'vibe coding' - a new approach to software development with AI, building two apps from scratch in a 3-hour live workshop.