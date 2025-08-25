Tag: Best-Practices
All the articles with the tag "Best-Practices".
-
My Current AI Dev WorkflowPublished:• 4 min read
Went fully back to Ghostty, VS Code on the side, and Claude Code as my main driver. Here's what actually works after months of experimentation.
-
Essential Reading for Agentic Engineers - August 2025Published:• 8 min read
Five essential perspectives that cut through AI hype: from developer evolution stages to junior learning crises, productivity reality checks, platform disruption, and MCP server pitfalls.
-
Essential Reading for Agentic Engineers - July 2025Published:• 6 min read
Fresh insights on AI-assisted development: practical experiences with Claude Code and the evolving landscape of full-breadth developers in the age of AI
-
Essential Reading for Agentic EngineersPublished:• 8 min read
A curated collection of must-read articles and videos for mastering Claude Code, agentic coding workflows, and the future of AI-assisted development
-
MCP Best PracticesPublished:• 8 min read
My comprehensive guide outlining best practices for building reliable, user-friendly Model Context Protocol (MCP) tools with proper configuration, testing, and release management.
-
How To Center Content Within UIScrollViewPublished:• 3 min read
Learn the best approach to center content in UIScrollView using contentInset instead of layoutSubviews or setContentOffset for better zooming behavior.
-
Don't Call willChangeValueForKey Unless It's Really NeededPublished:• 4 min read
Learn why willChangeValueForKey and didChangeValueForKey are unnecessary when using setter methods for KVO in Objective-C.