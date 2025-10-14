Tag: ai
Just Talk To It - the no-bs Way of Agentic EngineeringPublished:• 23 min read
A practical guide to working with AI coding agents without the hype.
Claude Code AnonymousPublished:• 4 min read
Introducing Claude Code Anonymous - a new meetup format for full-breadth developers.
Live Coding Session: Building ArenaPublished:• 4 min read
Watch me build Arena live - a real-time collaborative coding session exploring AI-powered development workflows.
My Current AI Dev WorkflowPublished:• 4 min read
Went fully back to Ghostty, VS Code on the side, and Claude Code as my main driver. Here's what actually works after months of experimentation.
Essential Reading for Agentic Engineers - August 2025Published:• 8 min read
Five essential perspectives that cut through AI hype: from developer evolution stages to junior learning crises, productivity reality checks, platform disruption, and MCP server pitfalls.
Just One More PromptPublished:• 5 min read
Hi, my name is Peter and I'm a Claudoholic. A reflection on AI addiction, extreme work culture, and the blurry line between productivity and obsession in the age of agentic engineering.
Don't read this Startup SlopPublished:• 4 min read
My website was banned from Lobsters as 'startup slop' for using AI agents to help write blog posts. When does tool-assisted writing become slop, and why are we having the wrong conversation about AI in content creation?
Essential Reading for Agentic Engineers - July 2025Published:• 6 min read
Fresh insights on AI-assisted development: practical experiences with Claude Code and the evolving landscape of full-breadth developers in the age of AI
Self-Hosting AI Models After Claude's Usage LimitsPublished:• 15 min read
After Claude Pro changed to weekly limits, I explored self-hosting Qwen3-Coder-480B with 400k context windows. Here's what I learned about costs, alternatives, and why Claude Code still dominates the landscape.
VibeTunnel's first AI-anniversaryPublished:• 6 min read
It's been one month since we released the first version of VibeTunnel, and since in the AI world time is so much faster, let's call it VibeTunnel's first anniversary!