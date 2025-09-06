Live Coding Session: Building Arena

Published:
4 min read
I built and shipped a brand-new feature live (in ~1 hour), watch how I approach agentic engineering with codex

Join me for an unfiltered look at building Arena - a live coding session where you can see my development process in action, unscripted. Thanks to Eleanor Berger for motivating me to do this video and for organizing the live event!

{% youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68BS5GCRcBo %}

What we built

🤖 Heads up! This is an AI-Assisted summary.

I managed to complete the feature in ~1h, and we got a pair score of 89 for me and @intellectronica.

Stack & Setup

Tactics that mattered

Q&A highlights

If you want to read more about my agent workflow, check my AI development post here.

For more advanced prompting techniques with GPT-5, also check out the OpenAI GPT-5 Prompting Guide.

