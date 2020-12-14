Tag: Xcode
On Using Apple Silicon Mac Mini for Continuous IntegrationPublished:• 9 min read
Documenting the challenges and solutions for integrating Apple Silicon M1 Mac minis into a continuous integration system, including automation fixes and performance comparisons.
Apple Silicon M1: A Developer's PerspectivePublished:• 8 min read
A comprehensive evaluation of the M1 MacBook Air as a development machine, covering Xcode performance, compatibility issues, and the transition challenges for developers.
Building with Swift Trunk Development SnapshotsPublished:• 4 min read
A troubleshooting guide for building with Swift trunk development snapshots, documenting compilation errors, linker issues, and their solutions.
zld — A Faster Version of Apple's LinkerPublished:• 3 min read
How to speed up iOS build times by 40% using zld, a drop-in replacement for Apple's linker, with practical integration tips for real projects.
How to Fix LLDB: Couldn't IRGen ExpressionPublished:• 10 min read
Solving the mysterious LLDB 'Couldn't IRGen expression' error by investigating Swift module path serialization and discovering that removing dSYM bundles fixes debugging issues.
Using Subscripting With Xcode 4.4 And iOS 4.3+Published:• 2 min read
Use Objective-C's modern subscripting syntax with Xcode 4.4 and iOS 4.3+ through a clever header-only hack that enables array[index] notation.