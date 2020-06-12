Tag: Troubleshooting
Building with Swift Trunk Development SnapshotsPublished:• 4 min read
A troubleshooting guide for building with Swift trunk development snapshots, documenting compilation errors, linker issues, and their solutions.
How to Fix LLDB: Couldn't IRGen ExpressionPublished:• 10 min read
Solving the mysterious LLDB 'Couldn't IRGen expression' error by investigating Swift module path serialization and discovering that removing dSYM bundles fixes debugging issues.
The LG UltraFine 5K, kernel_task, and MePublished:• 9 min read
A four-year saga with the problematic LG UltraFine 5K display and the surprising discovery that plugging it into the wrong MacBook side causes performance issues.