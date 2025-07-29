Tag: Privacy
Logging Privacy ShenanigansPublished:• 7 min read
Apple's logs redact your debugging data as <private>. Here's what actually gets hidden, why old tricks don't work anymore, and the only reliable way to see your logs again.
stats.store: Privacy-First Sparkle AnalyticsPublished:• 3 min read
How curiosity about VibeTunnel users led me to build stats.store - a free, open source analytics backend for Sparkle using AI tools, all while cooking dinner.
Logging in SwiftPublished:• 15 min read
An in-depth exploration of Apple's unified logging system and the promising OSLogStore API that Apple removed from iOS 14 at the last minute.