Tag: Open-Source

Poltergeist: The Ghost That Keeps Your Builds FreshPublished:• 8 min read
Meet Poltergeist: an AI-friendly universal build watcher that auto-detects and rebuilds any project—Swift, Rust, Node.js, CMake, or anything else—the moment you save a file. Zero config, just haunting productivity.
-
VibeTunnel: Turn Any Browser into Your Mac's TerminalPublished:• 15 min read
We built a browser-based terminal controller in one day using Claude Code, named pipes, and Xterm.js. No SSH needed, just open your browser and start typing. Check and command your agents on the go!
-
Introducing Demark: HTML in. MD out. Blink-fast.Published:• 3 min read
How I vibe coded my first Swift package using existing JavaScript libraries and AI assistance to solve HTML to Markdown conversion in Swift.
-
InterposeKit — Elegant Swizzling in SwiftPublished:• 3 min read
Introducing InterposeKit, a modern Swift library for elegant method swizzling that leverages Swift 5.2's callAsFunction for type-safe Objective-C method interception.
-
Researching ResearchKitPublished:• 6 min read
Analyze Apple's first major open-source project ResearchKit to discover interesting implementation details and practical iOS development solutions.
-
Hacking with AspectsPublished:• 3 min read
Explore how Apple detects popover presentation in UIImagePickerController and learn to bypass the restriction using my Aspects library.
-
Fixing UITextView On iOS 7Published:• 2 min read
Fix the severe scrolling and content positioning bugs in iOS 7's UITextView with PSPDFTextView, a drop-in replacement.