Tag: macOS

How to macOS Core DumpPublished:• 4 min read
A technical guide to deciphering Apple's cryptic boot arguments and setting up macOS kernel core dumps to debug persistent kernel panics.
Kernel Panics and Surprise boot-argsPublished:• 4 min read
Investigation into mysterious kernel panics reveals Apple repair centers left my MacBook with undocumented security-weakening boot arguments.
The LG UltraFine 5K, kernel_task, and MePublished:• 9 min read
A four-year saga with the problematic LG UltraFine 5K display and the surprising discovery that plugging it into the wrong MacBook side causes performance issues.
Marzipan: Porting iOS Apps to the MacPublished:• 13 min read
Explores Apple's Marzipan technology for running UIKit apps on macOS and how to experiment with it before official third-party support.