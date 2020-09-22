Tag: Mac-Catalyst
All the articles with the tag "Mac-Catalyst".
-
Forbidden Controls in Catalyst: Optimize Interface for MacPublished:• 7 min read
Investigating why certain UIKit controls throw runtime exceptions in Catalyst's 'Optimize Interface for Mac' mode and discovering which controls are forbidden.
-
Building with Swift Trunk Development SnapshotsPublished:• 4 min read
A troubleshooting guide for building with Swift trunk development snapshots, documenting compilation errors, linker issues, and their solutions.
-
zld — A Faster Version of Apple's LinkerPublished:• 3 min read
How to speed up iOS build times by 40% using zld, a drop-in replacement for Apple's linker, with practical integration tips for real projects.
-
InterposeKit — Elegant Swizzling in SwiftPublished:• 3 min read
Introducing InterposeKit, a modern Swift library for elegant method swizzling that leverages Swift 5.2's callAsFunction for type-safe Objective-C method interception.
-
The Great Mac Catalyst Text Input Crash HuntPublished:• 8 min read
Deep-dive investigation and fix for a Mac Catalyst text input crash caused by a race condition in Apple's RemoteTextInput framework.