Tag: M1
All the articles with the tag "M1".
-
On Using Apple Silicon Mac Mini for Continuous IntegrationPublished:• 9 min read
Documenting the challenges and solutions for integrating Apple Silicon M1 Mac minis into a continuous integration system, including automation fixes and performance comparisons.
-
Apple Silicon M1: A Developer's PerspectivePublished:• 8 min read
A comprehensive evaluation of the M1 MacBook Air as a development machine, covering Xcode performance, compatibility issues, and the transition challenges for developers.