Tag: DevOps
All the articles with the tag "DevOps".
-
Commanding Your Claude Code ArmyPublished:• 3 min read
How a simple terminal trick helps me manage multiple Claude Code instances without losing my mind (or my terminal tabs)
-
Claude Code is My ComputerPublished:• 6 min read
I run Claude Code with --dangerously-skip-permissions flag, giving it full system access. Let me show you a new way of approaching computers.
-
On Using Apple Silicon Mac Mini for Continuous IntegrationPublished:• 9 min read
Documenting the challenges and solutions for integrating Apple Silicon M1 Mac minis into a continuous integration system, including automation fixes and performance comparisons.