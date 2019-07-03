Tag: Company
How We Work at PSPDFKitPublished:• 14 min read
An inside look at PSPDFKit's development processes, from proposal-based feature planning to monorepo management and release automation.
How to Use Slack and Not Go CrazyPublished:• 12 min read
Best practices for using Slack effectively in a distributed team without getting overwhelmed by notifications and channels.
Hiring a distributed teamPublished:• 10 min read
Lessons learned about hiring and building a successful distributed remote team at PSPDFKit over six years.