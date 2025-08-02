Tag: community
All the articles with the tag "community".
-
Don't read this Startup SlopPublished:• 4 min read
My website was banned from Lobsters as 'startup slop' for using AI agents to help write blog posts. When does tool-assisted writing become slop, and why are we having the wrong conversation about AI in content creation?
-
Gardening Your Twitter: Growing Your FollowersPublished:• 7 min read
Strategies for growing a meaningful Twitter following through authentic persona development, consistent engagement, and effective content creation based on 12 years of experience.