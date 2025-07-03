Tag: CLI
Making AppleScript Work in macOS CLI Tools: The Undocumented PartsPublished:• 6 min read
How to make AppleScript work in macOS CLI tools without permission dialogs blaming Terminal. A deep dive into Info.plist embedding, TCC, and undocumented APIs born from building Terminator MCP.
Peekaboo 2.0 – Free the CLI from its MCP shacklesPublished:• 4 min read
Peekaboo 2.0 ditches the MCP-only approach for a CLI-first architecture, because CLIs are the universal interface that both humans and AI agents can actually use effectively