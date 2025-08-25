Tag: Claude-Code
All the articles with the tag "Claude-Code".
My Current AI Dev WorkflowPublished:• 4 min read
Went fully back to Ghostty, VS Code on the side, and Claude Code as my main driver. Here's what actually works after months of experimentation.
Essential Reading for Agentic Engineers - August 2025Published:• 8 min read
Five essential perspectives that cut through AI hype: from developer evolution stages to junior learning crises, productivity reality checks, platform disruption, and MCP server pitfalls.
Poltergeist: The Ghost That Keeps Your Builds FreshPublished:• 8 min read
Meet Poltergeist: an AI-friendly universal build watcher that auto-detects and rebuilds any project—Swift, Rust, Node.js, CMake, or anything else—the moment you save a file. Zero config, just haunting productivity.
Don't read this Startup SlopPublished:• 4 min read
My website was banned from Lobsters as 'startup slop' for using AI agents to help write blog posts. When does tool-assisted writing become slop, and why are we having the wrong conversation about AI in content creation?
Essential Reading for Agentic Engineers - July 2025Published:• 6 min read
Fresh insights on AI-assisted development: practical experiences with Claude Code and the evolving landscape of full-breadth developers in the age of AI
Essential Reading for Agentic EngineersPublished:• 8 min read
A curated collection of must-read articles and videos for mastering Claude Code, agentic coding workflows, and the future of AI-assisted development
VibeTunnel: Turn Any Browser into Your Mac's TerminalPublished:• 15 min read
We built a browser-based terminal controller in one day using Claude Code, named pipes, and Xterm.js. No SSH needed, just open your browser and start typing. Check and command your agents on the go!
Commanding Your Claude Code ArmyPublished:• 3 min read
How a simple terminal trick helps me manage multiple Claude Code instances without losing my mind (or my terminal tabs)
Claude Code is My ComputerPublished:• 6 min read
I run Claude Code with --dangerously-skip-permissions flag, giving it full system access. Let me show you a new way of approaching computers.