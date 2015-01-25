Tag: Bug-Fixes
All the articles with the tag "Bug-Fixes".
-
The curious case of rotation with multiple windows on iOS 8Published:• 2 min read
Diagnose and solve an iOS 8 regression where unwanted rotation occurs in apps using multiple windows despite explicit configuration.
-
Fixing UITextView On iOS 7Published:• 2 min read
Fix the severe scrolling and content positioning bugs in iOS 7's UITextView with PSPDFTextView, a drop-in replacement.
-
Fixing What Apple Doesn'tPublished:• 2 min read
Fix the misaligned label in iOS 7's printer controller by swizzling UIPrinterSearchingView's layoutSubviews method.
-
Fixing UISearchDisplayController On iOS 7Published:• 1 min read
Fix the broken animation, frame positioning, and status bar issues in UISearchDisplayController on iOS 7 with this comprehensive solution.