Tag: Blogging

Don't read this Startup SlopPublished:• 4 min read
My website was banned from Lobsters as 'startup slop' for using AI agents to help write blog posts. When does tool-assisted writing become slop, and why are we having the wrong conversation about AI in content creation?
Let's Try This AgainPublished:• 1 min read
After five years away from personal blogging, I'm returning to share technical stories that don't fit on Twitter or corporate blogs.