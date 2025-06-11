Tag: AppKit
All the articles with the tag "AppKit".
Automatic Observation Tracking in UIKit and AppKit: The Feature Apple Forgot to MentionPublished:• 8 min read
Discover how iOS 18's hidden automatic observation tracking brings SwiftUI-like reactive programming to UIKit and AppKit, making your UI code cleaner and more maintainable.
Top-Level Menu Visibility in SwiftUI for macOSPublished:• 3 min read
Working around SwiftUI's CommandsBuilder limitations to conditionally show top-level menus on macOS using direct AppKit integration.
Forbidden Controls in Catalyst: Optimize Interface for MacPublished:• 7 min read
Investigating why certain UIKit controls throw runtime exceptions in Catalyst's 'Optimize Interface for Mac' mode and discovering which controls are forbidden.